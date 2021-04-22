Anushka Sharma basks in the post pregnancy glow as she poses with Virat Kohli and RCB’s Mohammed Azharuddeen

Anushka Sharma, who became a mother to a baby girl early this year, has been winning hearts with her post pregnancy glow in the recent pic.

has been a dedicated wife who is often seen having husband Virat Kohli’s back through thick and thin. In fact, the actress is often seen accompanying Virat to his matches and is seen cheering for him from the stands. And while Anushka and Virat have recently kickstarted their new journey of parenthood, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has been winning hearts with her pregnancy glow and it is difficult to take eyes off from her. Interestingly, Anushka has been accompanying Virat for the ongoing IPL matches as well.

Recently, we got our hands on a new pic Anushka and Virat wherein they were seen posing with Royal Challengers Bangalore player Mohammed Azharuddeen. In the pic, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress looked stunning in her white coloured dress and her post pregnancy glow made hearts melt while Virat opted for a casual look and wore a white-shir with maroon coloured shorts. On the other hand, Azharuddeen was all smiles as he enjoyed his fanboy moment with Virat and Anushka.

Take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pic with Mohammed Azharuddeen:

To note, Anushka had embraced motherhood for the first time as she had welcomed her baby girl in January this year. Introducing her baby girl to the world, the actress wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full.”

