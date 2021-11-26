Anushka Sharma basks in the sun as the 'weather was sweet' in new PICS; Virat Kohli is lovestruck

Kicking off Friday in style, Anushka Sharma dropped lovely sunkissed photos on her Instagram handle and left netizens in awe. Among the many who loved Anushka's beautiful sight, hubby Virat Kohli was also one of them as he was left in awe of her. Over the past few days, Anushka has been in the headlines for various reasons. Be it her Instagram exchange over 'dilli and billi' with Virat or her own swimsuit photos, the Pari star has been winning the internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka dropped beautiful photos in which she was seen enjoying the sunshine and posing happily in a black dress. Sharing the photos, Anushka took a cue from Bob Marley's song, 'Sun Is Shining' and well, gave it her own spin. She wrote, "Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these …. Forgot the lyrics to this song." Seeing the photos and Anushka's sweet caption, Indian skipper, Virat dropped heart eyes emoticons in the comment section.

As soon as Anushka shared the photos, fans too began showering the actress with a lot of love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "PLEASE SO PRETTY." Another wrote, "Looking bright as sun stay together happy family." Another fan wrote, "So beautiful Gorgeous." The actress previously set the internet on fire as she shared gorgeous photos in a neon green swimsuit.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been spending time at home with her daughter Vamika. On the work front, she is yet to announce her next acting assignment. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also backing new content under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz. It includes Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai and Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri starrer Qala.

