Anushka Sharma beams with joy & flaunts her pregnancy glow in a monokini as she celebrates World Gratitude Day

Anushka Sharma is with hubby Virat Kohli in UAE amid the IPL 2020. The gorgeous star is all set to become a mommy in January 2021. Ahead of that, she shared a photo as she expressed gratitude to all and left fans gushing over her pregnancy glow.

Actress is all set to become a mom in January 2021 as she and Virat Kohli will welcome their first child together. Ahead of that, the gorgeous star joined hubby Virat while heading to UAE for the IPL 2020. Anushka has been sharing photos on social media since she and Virat announced her pregnancy and left the internet surprised. Now, Anushka shared yet another gorgeous photo in which she flaunted her pregnancy glow while taking a dip in the pool. And it is bound to leave you mesmerised.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a photo in which we can see her in the pool in a black monokini. The gorgeous star is seen flaunting her smile and her pregnancy glow. Along with this, Anushka expressed gratitude to everyone who has been kind to her. For it, she quoted Eckhart Tolle and Ram Dass. Anushka wrote, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass#worldgratitudeday."

As soon as Anushka dropped the photo, several celebs started commenting on it. , Bhumi Pednekar, Zareen Khan and others sent her love. Mouni wrote, "Beautiful inside out." Bhumi wrote, "So cute." Vikrant Massy wrote, "Touchwood." The gorgeous star surely is making the most of this time with her husband as they await the arrival of their first child. Recently, when Anushka had shared a photo where she was seen admiring her baby bump, Virat had commented on it and claimed that it had his whole world in one frame. The cute exchange between the Parents-To-Be is being loved by fans.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that Anushka may be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas. However, a trade source spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and claimed that the actress will return to work after April 2021. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and .

Also Read|MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump to Parth Samthaan's pic with Erica Fernandes and others

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×