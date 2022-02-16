Anushka Sharma begins prep to step into Jhulan Goswami's shoes for cricket biopic Chakda Xpress.

Anushka Sharma sent her fans into a tizzy when she announced she was returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress in January. Sharing the film's first look, the actress will be playing Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While the film is yet to go on floors, Anushka has already started her prep to look and feel the part. A source revealed Anushka is first building up her fitness and physique to essay the fast bowler on screen.

A trade source informed, "If you closely follow Anushka’s social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively."

The source further added that the Netflix film will be grand on scale. "She is also known to transform herself for films and Jhulan is a film that will give us a chance to see a vintage Anushka performance. Anushka doing a film on women’s cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas, makes things all the more exciting," the source added.

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, Chakda Xpress, is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Chakda Xpress is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

