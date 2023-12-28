8 Best Anushka Sharma movies that showcase her brilliant acting skills; Band Baaja Baaraat to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

It has been a long time since we saw Anushka Sharma on the big screen. She is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood, and while she had a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Qala, her last full-fledged role was in the 2018 film Zero. In her career span of 15 years, Anushka has made a mark in the film industry and won over the hearts of the audience with her incredible performances. Here’s looking at some of her best and most memorable performances that are simply unmissable!

8 Best Anushka Sharma movies that are unmissable

1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak

Director: Aditya Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is Anushka Sharma's debut film in which she plays the role of Taani Gupta, the cheerful daughter of professor Shirish. One of the professor's former students Surinder, a simple sober man, is invited to Taani's wedding and falls for her at first sight. On the eve of the festivities, Taani's fiance passes away in an accident, and as per her father's last wish, she marries Surinder. The story follows Surinder's attempts to make Taani fall in love with him.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Writer: Habib Faisal, Maneesh Sharma

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shruti, played by Anushka, and Bittoo, played by Ranveer Singh, start a wedding planning business and it starts to take off. They lay out a ground rule to never get involved with each other romantically so as to not cause complications in their business. The challenges they face during work bring Shruti and Bittoo closer, while they risk breaking their own rule.

3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Movie Genre: Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Anushka plays Akira, a journalist who by accident gets hold of the personal diary of a bomb disposal expert in the Indian Army, Samar Anand, played by Shah Rukh Khan. In Samar's diary she finds out about his lost lover Meera, played by Katrina Kaif, who he met during his younger days in London. Akira vows to help Samar and Meera get together again despite all the challenges.

4. PK (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch: Netflix, SonyLIV

In PK, Anushka plays Jaggu, a journalist who is reeling from a heartbreak because her parents did not approve of her lover, citing cultural differences. She meets an Alien who is trying to make sense of the human concept of God, while also trying to communicate back to his home planet to get rescued. Jaggu uses the naivete of the alien to expose the Godmen who fool people and divide them on religious lines.

5. NH10 (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval

Director: Navdeep Singh

Writer: Sudip Sharma

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

Appreciated by critics and fans alike, NH10 is certainly one of Anushka's top performances. Meera and Arjun happen to become witnesses to an honor killing being carried by a gangster named Satbir. They are forced to be on the run as Satbir comes chasing after them in a bid to eliminate the sole witnesses of his crime.

6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Movie Genre: Musical romantic drama

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma, has just got out of a relationship and is trying to cope with the heartbreak. Fate has her run into Ayan, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a musician. They hit it off and together embark on a journey full of love, friendship, and despair.

7. Sui Dhaaga (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan

Director: Sharat Katariya

Writer: Sharat Katariya

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Married couple Mauji and Mamta, who live in a small town, decide to go independent and open up their own clothing business. The story of Sui Dhaaga is centered around the struggles they face in following their dreams. They enter a fashion competition in the hopes of making a name for themselves and pulling their family out of financial struggles.

8. Pari (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Movie Genre: Supernatural Horror

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor

Director: Prosit Roy

Writer: Abhishek Banerjee, Prosit Roy, Anvita Dutt

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pari not only starred Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, but was also produced by her own production company, Clean State Films. The horror movie portrays Anushka Sharma as Rukhsana, who is found under mysterious circumstances in a house. Arnab takes her in and tries to help her, only to realize she is not entirely human.

