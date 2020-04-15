Anushka Sharma is bingeing on home made gol gappas, barfi amid lockdown and we want them as much; See PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli binges on home cooked barfi and gol gappas amid quarantine; See PHOTOS

and Virat Kohli have been making the most of the quarantine period and thanks to social media, the two have been sharing sneak-peek of their stay indoors. From playing monopoly to clicking goofy selfies, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been doing it all, and today, Anushka took to social media to share photos of some delicious food that was being cooked at her house. In the photos, the actress shared pictures of her dinner which consisted of homemade gol gappe followed by besan barfi made by her mother. Besides Anushka, Sara Ali Khan and have been whipping up omelets and pancakes in their kitchen, and other celebs, too have been baking cakes.

Earlier, Anushka had shared a picture of her entire family while they were playing Monopoly, and alongside the happy photo, the Zero actress wrote, It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.” Later, Anushka posted a photo of Virat Kohli to announce that he emerged as the winner of Monopoly.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to come forward and extend their support to the various Coronavirus funds, a host of Bollywood actors showed a sense of solidarity as they extended their support to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund. Amidst all of them, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, too, pledged their support as they donated a certain amount of money. Anushka and Virat took to social media to inform everyone as they wrote, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund….” On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Ananad L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, Anushka hasn’t announced her next project.

Credits :Instagram

