Anushka Sharma Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and more celebs extend heartwarming wishes to actress

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 36th birthday today (May 1st). On the special occasion, many of her celebrity friends took to social media and shared heartfelt wishes for the actor.

Katrina Kaif’s wish for Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Anushka in casual wear to wish her on her birthday. Kat wrote on Instagram, “All the love to u keep shining.” For the unversed, Katrina and Anushka have worked together in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of Anushka. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous (with heart, balloon, and cake emojis)”

Arjun Kapoor’s fun video for Anushka Sharma

Arjun Kapoor wished the actor in a fun way. He shared a video from a talk show with Anushka and Katrina on either side. In the short clip, he is seen mimicking Anushka. While sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “Seedhi, saral aur spasht (direct, easy and clear) Happy birthday to the most coherent speaking person in Mumbai.”

Athiya Shetty’s wish for Anushka Sharma

Athiya Shetty also shared a warm birthday wish for the Sui Dhaga actress. While sharing a picture of Anushka on her Instagram stories, Athiya wrote, “Happy Birthday to you! Love and happiness always.”

On Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan. She is all set for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life story of Jhulan Goswami, the first woman to captain India in a Test match.

More about Anushka Sharma

Anushka is known for her films like Rab Ne Bana di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal and many more. She has various awards nominations on her name and she also received the Best Supporting Actress Filmfare Award for her role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Anushka is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and the two are parents to daughter Vamika and a baby boy Akaay.

