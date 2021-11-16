Anushka Sharma brightens up the gram in neon green monokini at the pool day, Virat Kohli loves it; PHOTOS

Tuesday began on a bright note for fans of Anushka Sharma as the star shared stunning photos from her day spent at the pool. Recently, Anushka returned to Mumbai with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika after a UAE trip for the T20 World Cup and the family was snapped at the private airport by the paparazzi. On Tuesday, Anushka surprised all her fans as she dropped new photos that featured her enjoying a day at a pool. The Pari actress managed to charm Virat Kohli with her smile.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Anushka added a green plant emoticon to her caption. In the photos, Anushka could be seen clad in a neon green monokini whilst soaking in the cool hues at the pool. As she smiled and posed for photos, the Pari actress looked gorgeous and her flawless skin was a sight to behold. Virat was quick to comment on his wifey Anushka's pool pictures. He dropped a heart and heart eyes emoji in the comment section.

Take a look:

Earlier, during the day, Anushka gave fans a glimpse of her South Indian thali and shared a photo of it on social media. The Pari actress seemed to be making the most of her time after returning from UAE with Virat and Vamika.

Recently, Anushka opened up about motherhood and how it affected her life. The actress revealed that she wanted to have a baby shower when she was pregnant with Vamika in a chat with Grazia Magazine. However, she could not have it due to the pandemic. Anushka also revealed how Virat was her cheerleader during her 'awful first trimester. Anushka said, " One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

On the work front, Anushka is currently backing two projects under her production house. These include Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai and Tripi Dimri, Babil Khan starrer Qala.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of her 'whole heart in one frame' feat Virat Kohli and Vamika; PIC