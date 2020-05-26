Anushka Sharma is a bundle of joy in a childhood photo and it's her hearty laugh that will win you over

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a cute childhood photo. The Zero star stole the show with her cuteness and hearty laugh. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, actress has been staying at home and adhering to the rules of the same. She has been treating fans to adorable photos with hubby Virat Kohli while staying at home and her followers have been loving it. While Anushka is riding high on the success of her first ever web series Paatal Lok, the gorgeous star is ensuring to keep her fans updated about her lockdown shenanigans via social media. However, today, Anushka shared a cute throwback photo from her childhood that will make your day.

On Tuesday, Anushka took to her social media account and dropped the cutest childhood photo of herself. In the adorable photo, we can see a cute little baby Anushka laughing her heart out as she is being cradled by a little boy. Anushka was all hearts for her childhood photo and fans too could not get enough of her little baby avatar. The Zero actress surely knows how to win her fans over with cute childhood photos and amid the lockdown, they are surely a treat for them.

She captioned the photo with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, a day back, Anushka wished everyone on the occasion of Eid on her social media account. The gorgeous star is enjoying the success of her first ever web show, Paatal Lok.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s childhood photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with , . It was directed by Aanand L Rai. The actress hasn’t gone ahead and announced any film after that. However, a few months back, photos of Anushka with former cricketer Jhulan Goswami sparked a debate that she may be starring in her biopic. However, nothing has been confirmed about it.

