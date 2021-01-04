Anushka Sharma calls herself a 'serial chiller' as she spends quality time with her doggo; See PHOTO

Anushka Sharma often treats her fans with pictures from time to time on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

's fans were elated when she announced her pregnancy last year. The stunning diva has been grabbing headlines since then owing to the same and fans have been keeping a tab on her and Virat Kohli's social media handles. The adorable couple never leaves a chance to indulge in social media PDAs and their timeline is proof! The PK actress proudly flaunts her baby bump whenever she steps out in the public domain. She has also been setting some major fashion goals for all the mommies to be!

In the midst of all this, Anushka has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is too adorable to miss. She is seen spending quality time with her pet doggo within the comfort of her home. However, Virat Kohli is missing from the scene. Both the actress and her furry friend are seen chilling comfortably on the floor. She adds an apt caption along with the same that reads, "Serial chillers in the house." As soon as the diva shared the same, celebs like and Punit Saini dropped comments on her post.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma last appeared in the movie Zero co-starring and that was released in 2018. Though she took a hiatus from movies for some time, the diva tries her hands on production in the midst of all this and produced some amazing masterpieces like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. If media reports are to be believed, Anushka will be resuming work in May this year. This will mark her comeback to movies after almost two years.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

