Anushka Sharma calls Jhulan Goswami ‘champion’ on becoming joint-highest wicket-taker in women world cup

Anushka Sharma took her fans by surprise when she announced that she would soon make her comeback with Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress shared the teaser of the film that left her fans jumping with joy. This film would see her making a comeback after almost 3 years of hiatus. Well, the actress has already begun her prep for the film and was snapped a couple of times in the city getting her training. Today, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Jhulan’s match and praised her.

For the unversed, Jhulan Goswami has become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the women’s world cup. The official Instagram handle of ICC posted a video of Jhulan taking her record wicket. She now holds the joint record for most Women’s Cricket World Cup wickets (39) with Australia’s Lyn Fullston. Anushka Sharma shared this video and wrote ‘champion’ with a muscle emoji. She further wrote, ‘Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women’s world cup history’.

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with Indian Express, Virat Kohli’s U19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan revealed that he was pleasantly surprised to see that Kohli hasn’t changed a bit. Virat and Pradeep met recently during an event and Sangwan shared that when they met, Pradeep expected Kohli to behave differently. But, to his surprise, he was exactly the same. The only change that the former pacer noticed in Virat was that he behaved in a sophisticated manner in front of his wife Anushka Sharma but as soon as she left, he became his old self and began cracking jokes and playing pranks.

