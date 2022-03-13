Anushka Sharma calls Jhulan Goswami 'champion' as she creates history in Women's World Cup 2022

Fans can’t wait to witness Anushka Sharma’s magic on screen after a long hiatus. The actress has chosen women’s cricket champion, Jhulan Goswami’s biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ to make her film comeback. The story will revolve around the challenges Jhulan had to face to make a place for herself in the world of cricket. While Anushka is busy prepping up for her next film, the sports star is busy with the Women's World Cup 2022. On Saturday, she broke the record for most wickets in the Women's World Cup against West Indies.

Many celebrities took to their social media handle and praised Jhulan for the big achievement. Even Anushka lauded her and called her a ‘champion’. Earlier, Anushka was seen rooting for the team on her Instagram stories. The actress shared a post which read, “What an amazing win girls! All the very best for the next match!! (sic)." Anushka Sharma has been prepping and training to play a cricketer on the silver screen. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her training session where she was seen doing leg exercise on the cricket training pitch.

Take a look:

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to films after 3 years. She last appeared in film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. To note, Chakda Xpress is Anushka's first project post the birth of her daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Sharma, Anushka's Clean Slate Filmz. It is all set to release on Netflix.

