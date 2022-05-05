Anushka Sharma calls Katrina Kaif and her mom ‘cute’ as latter gives a glimpse of mommy’s 70th birthday

Katrina Kaif has all the reasons to be in a celebratory mood today. After all, it’s her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s 70th birthday and the diva is celebrating the big day with her sisters. Interestingly, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress had taken to social media to give a glimpse of her mother’s birthday celebration. In the pics, Katrina was posing with her mommy and the yummy birthday cake. Besides, the Kaif sisters were also seen coming together for a beautiful family pic.

Katrina had captioned the image as, “Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids”. Soon, several celebs took to the comment section and showered love on Suzanne. Amid this, Anushka Sharma also commented on the post and found the pics adorable. She wrote, “This is so cute” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia also wished Katrina’s mom and said, “Happy birthday” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s comment on Katrina Kaif’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 release Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina, will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. On the other hand, Katrina is working on the much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Besides, she will also be in the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

