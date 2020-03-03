Anushka Sharma calls Katrina Kaif ‘beautiful’ as the Bharat star stuns in a floral lehenga; Check it out

Katrina Kaif shared stunning photos in a pastel lehenga and her Zero co-star Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop gushing over it. Check it out.

Back in the days in Bollywood, there was a common belief that two actresses can’t be good friends. However, in recent years, Bollywood’s leading ladies have busted that myth and speaking of this, Zero stars and come to mind. Anushka and Katrina have worked in films like Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan together and share a great bond. Often Katrina and Anushka laud each other on social media and that is evident from their adorable comments on each other’s photos.

Recently, Katrina took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself clad in a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga and Anushka couldn’t help but swoon over her look. In the photos, Katrina can be seen clad in a pastel floral lehenga with heels. However, her gorgeous chandbalis caught our attention as they went extremely well with Katrina’s subtle and summer look. Seeing her Zero co-actor stun in a pretty outfit, Anushka couldn’t help but comment on her photo and praise her look.

(Also Read: Katrina Kaif to be seen in a special dance song in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi? Here’s what we know)

Anushka wrote, “So beautiful,” with a purple heart emoticon. Well, fans couldn’t help but agree with Sharma as the gorgeous diva left fans awestruck with her latest look.

Check out Katrina’s photo and Anushka’s reaction to it:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with Katrina and . Recently, the actress was in the news as certain photos from her Kolkata visit went viral where she was seen clad in Indian cricket team’s uniform with female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Rumours were rife that Anushka may be doing the female cricketer’s biopic. However, nothing has been confirmed about it. On the other hand, Katrina is gearing up for the release of an upcoming film. Reports also state that she will be seen in an action film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

Read More