Anushka Sharma calls out paparazzi for invading her privacy with Virat Kohli at home: 'Stop this right now'

After photos of soon-to-be parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sitting on their apartment balcony went viral on social media, the Pari actress expressed her displeasure over the same. She called out the paparazzi and publication for invading her personal space at home.

Soon to be parents and Virat Kohli are among the renowned couples who are under the constant glare of media and paparazzi. The paps leave no chance to get her and Virat Kohli's photos when they step out. And, ever since the couple has announced about expecting their first child, photographers miss no opportunity to capture the soon-to-be parents. Be it Anushka's casual outing in the city, or going for a normal checkup, the PK star is always under the lens of the paparazzi. But, now going by her recent social media post, it seems like Anushka is miffed with a photographer who has invaded her privacy with Virat Kohli at home.

The Pari actress took to her Instagram stories to call out the paparazzi and publication. Sharing a post, she wrote, "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now.” Anushka’s post comes after her photos with Virat sitting on their apartment balcony went viral on social media. In the pictures, the power couple can be seen soaking in the sun on the balcony of their residence. Going by the clicks, it is evident that the couple were in their private space and spending time together.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Anushka is expecting her first child with Virat and has been enjoying every phrase of it. The duo will welcome their first child this month and are quite excited about the new addition to their family.

Earlier in an interview with Vogue India, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star had spilled the beans on not raising her kid in the public eye and revealed that they don't plan on engaging their child in social media. The popular magazine quoted her saying, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

