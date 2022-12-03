Anushka Sharma calls Qala a ‘work of art’; Hails Triptii Dimri as ‘one of the most talented actors’

Qala, starring Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee, released two days ago on Netflix. The psychological drama film, written and helmed by Anvitaa Dutt, revolves around the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her mother. Qala marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s film debut. Now, Anushka Sharma has shared her review of Qala on Instagram after watching the movie. She was all praise for Triptii Dimri, as well as her brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is the producer of the film. Anushka Sharma reviews Qala

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a poster of Qala. Sharing her thoughts about the movie, she called it a ‘work of art.’ “A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother's love. Qala is a work of art. It's heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that's never been done before by a film,” wrote Anushka.

Anushka Sharma praises Triptii Dimri’s performance Anushka Sharma first lauded director and writer Anvitaa Dutt for the beautiful storytelling. “@anvita_dee UFF!! Your story telling is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently!” She then hailed Triptii’s performance and wrote, “@tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare!” Lastly, she applauded her brother Karnesh Ssharma and wrote, “@kans26 BRAVO! - for always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time!” Qala is produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

