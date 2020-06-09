Anushka Sharma calls for stricter laws against animal cruelty

Anushka Sharma has reacted to the news of killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu's Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat. The actress feels the incident is "appalling" and demands stricter laws for animal cruelty.

"What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty," wrote the actress on Instagram Story, reacting to the news.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing the jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.

Anushka was among many Bollywood celebrities who recently denounced the murder a pregnant elephant in Kerala, which was fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. This brutal incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosive mixed with food.

