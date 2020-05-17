Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli 'Jhootha' as Sunil Chhetri grills Indian skipper for going missing on sets

Virat Kohli was grilled by Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri over going missing from the sets and the former's answer will leave you in splits.

The captain of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli was grilled by Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri over going missing from the sets. The Indian footballer was questioning the Indian skipper as to why did he go missing from the sets where was shooting. Virat Kohli said in his defense that he was jet-lagged when he came to visit wife Anushka Sharma on the sets. He further adds that he went to take a nap in a vanity van which was available and the person he had infirmed did not tell Anushka about it, and hence everybody went looking for the Indian Cricket captain. Sunil also grills Virat Kohli over the same situation that occurred in Prague.

This time around, Virat Kohli admits that sleep is his weakness and since he had hectic schedules, he feels like taking a nap whenever possible. This answer by the Indian skipper led to Sunil Chhetri bursting out with laughter, as Anushka Sharma called husband Virat Kohli 'Jhootha' while he was talking. The fans and followers of the lovely couple were delighted to see this conversation between Sunil and Virat.

Even though Anushka Sharma was not in the picture, she was very much a part of the conversation by means of giving her inputs from time to time. Sunil Chhetri also asked Virat Kohli as to why he sprinted ahead on a bicycle in Bhutan leaving behind wife Anushka Sharma with the tour guide. Virat Kohli says he thought someone recognised him and hence wanted to avoid the crowd, and so in quick decision went ahead and kept cycling as fast as possible without realising that wife Anushka Sharma was left far behind.

