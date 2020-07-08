Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli’s love for 100 ‘cheesy’ & shares a glimpse of his ‘measured eating’ habit

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Virat Kohli’s ‘measured eating’ habit. However, the actress ended up hilariously calling her husband’s love for 100 ‘cheesy.’

Actress is making the most of her lockdown time with husband Virat Kohli before they both return to work post COVID 19 crisis subsides. Often, the two engage in social media banter that leaves their fans in awe. On Wednesday, once again, Anushka and Virat’s cute morning banter over ‘measured eating’ in their house is winning the internet. While Anushka often shares adorable photos of their lockdown shenanigans on social media, the video she shared this morning is going viral.

Taking to social media, Anushka dropped a video in which we can see Virat Kohli weighing his food. As the scale shows 99, Virat is seen adding more food in it to make the weight complete 100. Seeing this, Virat tells Anushka that he loves 100. With this, Virat indicated his love for scoring 100s on the field as well. Hearing this, Anushka could not control her laughter and ended up calling his joke about ‘love for 100’ extremely cheesy.

The cute conversation between the cricketer husband and his actress wife is bound to leave you in splits. Amid the lockdown, fans have been loving how Anushka and Virat have been painting social media red with their love-filled posts.

Here is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s cute conversation:

Meanwhile, due to COVID 19, Virat has been at home as the matches have been postponed. On the work front, Anushka’s recent production Bulbbul won her a lot of appreciation. The Netflix film received rave reviews and was loved by fans. Even her Paatal Lok web series was hailed by netizens. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Zero with and . Anushka is yet to announce her next film.

Credits :Instagram

