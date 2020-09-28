  1. Home
Anushka Sharma cannot stop gushing over THIS adorable pic of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Kunal Kemmu; Take a look

Recently, Kunal Kemmu dropped an adorable photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu cradled in his arms. Seeing the same, mom-to-be, Anushka Sharma could not stop herself from dropping a lovely comment.
Anushka Sharma cannot stop gushing over THIS adorable pic of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Kunal Kemmu; Take a look
Actress Anushka Sharma left the internet excited last month when she announced her pregnancy with Virat Kohli. Post that, the actress travelled to Dubai with Virat and has been spending time there with him. Amid this, Anushka is extremely active on social media and often drops sweet comments on celeb posts. Recently, Kunal Kemmu dropped an endearing photo with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media on the occasion of Daughters' day. Seeing the same, Anushka could not help herself and dropped a sweet comment on it. 

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared an endearing photo with Inaaya where one could see him cradling his little girl in his arms. Seeing the same, Anushka was all hearts for it. The gorgeous star could not resist and drop the sweetest comment on it. She left a purple heart on Inaaya's cute photo with Kunal. Seeing Anushka's response, fans too were left awestruck. The actress often leaves sweet comments on fellow colleagues' posts and that comes as a treat for her fans. 

Kunal shared the photo with a sweet wish for Inaaya on Daughters' day. He wrote, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday." Anushka left her sweet comment and netizens loved it. 

Take a look at Anushka's comment on Inaaya's photo:

Currently, the actress is making the most of her time with Virat in UAE. The IPL 2020 season is going in and recently, Anushka spent a day in the pool. She dropped the most gorgeous photo on social media and left netizens drooling over her pregnancy glow. Virat and Anushka are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. 

