Anushka Sharma can't stop gushing as Hardik Pandya walks with son Agastya; Sakshi Dhoni, Natasa are all hearts

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been teaching their son Agastya to walk recently. A video of Hardik walking with Agastya has won hearts of Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni, KL Rahul and Natasa.

It has been quite an exciting time for Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic as their son Agastya Pandya has begun taking his first steps. On Saturday, Natasa and Hardik shared a glimpse of their son taking his first steps and now, the Mumbai Indians player has shared a video of taking a walk with him. His cute video has left in complete awe. Not just Anushka, even Sakshi Dhoni and Natasa were in complete of Hardik and Agastya's new video.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Hardik shared a video in which he can be seen taking a walk with son Agastya in the lobby of their home. The little munchkin can be seen happily holding onto his dad Hardik's hand while taking his baby steps. The video left everyone gushing including Anushka who dropped 3 purple heart emoticons in the comment section. Not just her, Sakshi also was in awe of the little one and left a heart & heart eyes emoticon in the comments. KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty, Kuldeep Yadav also loved the cute moment between the father and son.

Take a look at the video and reactions: (CLICK on the photo to see video)

Several celebs reacted to the video and it seems that Hardik and Natasa's son is already a star. Over the weekend, Natasa also shared a cute video of Hardik and Agastya taking a bath in an inflated pool together. The cute snippets of their son always manage to light up the internet. The couple tied the knot last year in lockdown and welcomed their first child in July 2020. Recently, after the IPL 2021 was suspended, Hardik, Natasa, Agastya returned home and have been spending time together.

Also Read|Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cheer for baby Agastya as he learns to walk in a heartwarming video; WATCH

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

Share your comment ×