Anushka Sharma can't stop gushing over Deepika Padukone's gorgeous avatar in black gown; See it here

Women hyping up women is the best feeling ever! Our girlfriends honestly need to be appreciated more - the ones who stay with us through thick and thin. Being in an industry that is as dynamic as Bollywood, it is important that strong feelings of sisterhood are inculcated. Today, when Deepika Padukone uploaded some gorgeous pictures in her short-haired avatar on Instagram; many of her Bollywood girlfriends were there for her - cheering for her and celebrating her. One who caught our attention was none other than the ‘stunning’ Anushka Sharma.

In the pictures uploaded by Deepika Padukone, the ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actress looked absolutely splendid. She sported a gorgeous black gown that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with a diamond necklace that had a green locket - and honestly, she just rocked everything. From her short beach waves to her dramatic eye-makeup, everything was perfect and she looked like a dream. She captioned the picture, “#ThisIs83,” indicating her upcoming movie, 83, starring hubby Ranveer Singh. Celeb friend Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop gushing over the pics (like the rest of us humans) and commented ‘Stunning’ appreciating the goddess.

Check Deepika Padukone's post:



Deepika Padukone has immersed herself fully in promoting her next, 83 where she will star alongside hubby Ranveer Singh. 83, a Kabir Khan directorial, is a sports drama that focuses on India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Recently, the movie even had its grand screening where stars such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and the entire crew of 83 were present. The movie is set to make its theatrical release on 24th December.

