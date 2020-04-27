Anushka Sharma can't stop smiling as she poses with hubby Virat Kohli in an adorable throwback selfie

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles as they strike a pose in this throwback selfie from their international trip.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some gala time with their loved ones and families. And speaking of this, actress and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From cooking food together to playing some fun games, the couple is making the best use of their quarantine period by spending some quality time with each other and their families as well.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Anushka and Virat from their international trip which was shared by a fan. In the pic shared, Virat looks uber cool donning a green coloured jacket with a black coloured cap on his head and the cricketer has paired up his look donning cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Anushka looks pretty in a blue coloured top with long dangling earrings. The actress has also completed her look with her charming smile and a pair of cool shades. This selfie was taken when the couple had gone for an international trip. The two look adorable together and their million-dollar smiles will definitely brighten up your day.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are at their goofy best as they begin the weekend with adorable morning selfies)

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Anushka has been indulging in some fun with Instagram filters and the result of it is often shared on her social media handles. Amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been sharing updates on social media and have been staying connected with fans over it. Also, the couple has been urging people to adhere to the lockdown amid the COVID 19 crisis. The couple also pledged their contribution to the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund to battle COVID 19.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's picture here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×