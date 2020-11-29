  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma carries sunshine in her smile as she flaunts growing baby bump weeks ahead of her due date

Throughout the week, Anushka Sharma was snapped at various studios in Mumbai as the actress made a statement in different outfits which were all a winner.
19204 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump weeks ahead of her due date.Anushka Sharma carries sunshine in her smile as she flaunts growing baby bump weeks ahead of her due date.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anushka Sharma is one happy mom-to-be and her photos on the Internet are proof. The actress had a hectic work week as she was shooting back to back for her brand commitments. And thanks to these shoots, we got to see the actress out and about in the city on multiple occasions. Throughout the week, Anushka was snapped at various studios and the actress made a statement in different outfits which were all a winner. 

In the latest photo, we get to see the actress posing for a photo with her team who are all geared up in PPE kits and masks. As they all seem to be smiling under their masks, Anushka's happy smile is the highlight of the photo. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a pink cold shoulder dress with her growing baby bump on display. She can be seen smiling for the camera as she poses for the photo. 

Ahead of her due date in January, Anushka wrapped up all her shoots weeks before and will now prepare for the arrival of her first child with Virat Kohli. 

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's latest on set photo: 

Meanwhile, Anushka recently revealed her plans to get back to filming after her first child's birth. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life." 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma on shoot plan post childbirth: Will create system to balance time between my child, home & work

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Newswrap, November 28: Anushka on shoot plan post childbirth, Coolie No 1 trailer, Durgamati song out
Anushka Sharma on shoot plan post childbirth: Will create system to balance time between my child, home & work
Virat Kohli REVEALS the reason behind taking paternity leave for Anushka Sharma; Calls it a beautiful moment
PHOTOS: Mom to be Anushka Sharma is a pocketful of sunshine as she shows off a bright smile during work shoot
UNSEEN: Anushka Sharma shines bright in red as she and husband Virat Kohli pose with hotel staffer in Dubai
Anushka Sharma stares at Monday right in the face as mum to be looks striking in a latest photo from the sets
Anonymous 36 minutes ago

A woman feels like a superhuman when pregnant. Keep smiling dear, God bless u n ur baby girl