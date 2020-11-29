Anushka Sharma carries sunshine in her smile as she flaunts growing baby bump weeks ahead of her due date

Throughout the week, Anushka Sharma was snapped at various studios in Mumbai as the actress made a statement in different outfits which were all a winner.

is one happy mom-to-be and her photos on the Internet are proof. The actress had a hectic work week as she was shooting back to back for her brand commitments. And thanks to these shoots, we got to see the actress out and about in the city on multiple occasions. Throughout the week, Anushka was snapped at various studios and the actress made a statement in different outfits which were all a winner.

In the latest photo, we get to see the actress posing for a photo with her team who are all geared up in PPE kits and masks. As they all seem to be smiling under their masks, Anushka's happy smile is the highlight of the photo. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a pink cold shoulder dress with her growing baby bump on display. She can be seen smiling for the camera as she poses for the photo.

Ahead of her due date in January, Anushka wrapped up all her shoots weeks before and will now prepare for the arrival of her first child with Virat Kohli.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's latest on set photo:

Meanwhile, Anushka recently revealed her plans to get back to filming after her first child's birth. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life."

