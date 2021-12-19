Anushka Sharma celebrates 7 years of ‘PK’ with a cute video ft Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput; WATCH

PK was one such film that fans would still love to watch it without getting bored. This Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer hit the fans at the right spot and it did wonders at the box office. Well, today the film clocks 7 years and Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video that also features Aamir and SSR. This video consists of several BTS moments while shooting PK and will surely take all the fans on a nostalgic ride.

In the video that Anushka Sharma posted on her Instagram stories, we can see her trying several hairstyles. The actress sported a boy cut in PK and her hairstyle was appreciated. In this video, we can see her trying a different style of wig. Then there are glimpses of Anushka’s scenes with Sushant and Aamir. We can also see Raju Hirani complementing the actress for a particular scene. Sharing this nostalgic video, Anushka wrote, “#7YearsOfPK”.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa along with hubby Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. A couple of days back, the power couple was papped at the airport when they were leaving for South Africa for Team India’s next match.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite a few years now, she has been constantly backing exciting projects as a producer. Anushka has produced shows like Paatal Lok, and the film Bulbbul. She is also bankrolling the upcoming film Qala featuring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, and Tripti Dimri.

