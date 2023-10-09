Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul lead India to victory over Australia in World Cup 2023 match

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to shell out major relationship goals. They are always there for one another and are each other’s rock during turbulent times. Anushka Sharma often accompanies Virat Kohli during his matches and is seen cheering the loudest for him. The actress also never fails to express her joy, and shower love on her hubby every time Team India wins a match. This time was no different! Anushka took to her Instagram account to share a post featuring Virat and KL Rahul, as the two cricketers steered team India to victory in the World Cup 2023 match.

Anushka Sharma rejoices as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul lead India to victory over Australia

Last night, India emerged victorious against Australia in a nail-biting match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. It was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who came through last night, leading India to win the match against Australia. On Monday morning, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a post by ICC that celebrated India’s win. The post featured Virat and KL Rahul. Sharing the post, Anushka dropped a blue heart emoji.

Check out her Instagram story below

Meanwhile, yesterday, KL Rahul’s wife and actress Athiya Shetty was also on cloud nine as team India won. She took to her Instagram stories and reposted a reel showing how KL Rahul hit the winning six. She wrote, “Best guy ever” along with a red heart emoji.

Riteish Deshmukh also celebrated India’s win and praised Virat and KL Rahul. He wrote, “Architects of today’s victory - absolute master class by @imVkohli & @klrahul - thundering start for India. #WorldCup2023 #IndVsAus.” Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Let’s go Indiaaaaaa Congrats #teamindia esp @imVkohli and @klrahul … superb innings, wonderful start to our World Cup!!! #WorldCup2023 #KLRahul #ViratKohli.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents to their daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have now been hitting the headlines as rumors of them expecting their second child surfaced on the Internet. A report in Hindustan Times claims that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child after Vamika and that Anushka could possibly be in the second trimester. However, there is no confirmation of this news yet.

