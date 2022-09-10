Anushka Sharma channels her goofy side as she takes daughter Vamika to a park in the UK; Check Inside
Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK where she is prepping for her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress.
Anushka Sharma is having a whale of a time in the UK and her frequent social media posts are proof of the same. The actress is currently in the country preparing for her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. Amid her busy days, she takes out time to treat fans and followers on Instagram to little sneak-peeks into her personal and professional lives. She also shares her goofy and fun takes about her experiences there. Speaking of which, a few moments back, she yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from a park she visited with daughter Vamika. But it looks like she might have enjoyed it even more than the little one! Take a look.
Anushka Sharma visits a park in the UK with daughter Vamika
Some time back, Anushka took to her Instagram space and shared a new picture from her adventures in the UK. In the picture, the Pari actress can be seen laughing cheerfully as she enjoyed her time in a park. She looked refreshing as she donned chic casuals. She was seen wearing a white tee-shirt with washed light-blue denim pants. She layered it up with a grey cropped jacket. Anushka wrapped up her look with a pair of grey and pink sneakers which she wore with white socks. Her hair was left open and she opted for a no-makeup look.
Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote a goofy caption that read, “I had a great day at the play park that I took our daughter to (laughing emoji)”
Take a look:
Anushka Sharma's work front
On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, will be making her comeback with her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of former Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.
The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after 71st ton: Forever with you through any and everything