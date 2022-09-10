Anushka Sharma channels her goofy side as she takes daughter Vamika to a park in the UK; Check Inside

Anushka Sharma is having a whale of a time in the UK and her frequent social media posts are proof of the same. The actress is currently in the country preparing for her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. Amid her busy days, she takes out time to treat fans and followers on Instagram to little sneak-peeks into her personal and professional lives. She also shares her goofy and fun takes about her experiences there. Speaking of which, a few moments back, she yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from a park she visited with daughter Vamika. But it looks like she might have enjoyed it even more than the little one! Take a look.

Anushka Sharma visits a park in the UK with daughter Vamika

Some time back, Anushka took to her Instagram space and shared a new picture from her adventures in the UK. In the picture, the Pari actress can be seen laughing cheerfully as she enjoyed her time in a park. She looked refreshing as she donned chic casuals. She was seen wearing a white tee-shirt with washed light-blue denim pants. She layered it up with a grey cropped jacket. Anushka wrapped up her look with a pair of grey and pink sneakers which she wore with white socks. Her hair was left open and she opted for a no-makeup look. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote a goofy caption that read, “I had a great day at the play park that I took our daughter to (laughing emoji)” Take a look:

