Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli and Team India as they advance into semi finals of World Cup 2023

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, is a constant presence in the stands, cheering and supporting her husband and his team. Even when she can't make it to the matches, her unwavering support shines through on social media. In the latest instance, as the Indian team secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup, Anushka didn't miss a beat in expressing her admiration and support for the team.

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli and the Indian team as they confirm World Cup semi-final spot

On Thursday, November 2, India faced Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023, delivering a stellar performance that resulted in securing them a spot in the semi-finals. Ever the supportive wife, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her husband Virat Kohli and the rest of Team India's achievements. With a heartfelt message, she wrote, "This team (blue heart emoji)," expressing her love and best wishes for the triumphant squad.

Virat's stellar performance, scoring an impressive 88 in 94 balls, showcased his brilliance on the field, falling just short of a century. The team's overall dominance, marked by an unbeaten record of seven wins in seven games, secured their advancement into the semi-finals of the tournament. The anticipation for the final match on November 19 is palpable, with the entire country rallying behind the team in their quest for the trophy.

Virat Kohli talks about Anushka Sharma’s motherhood journey

In an interview with Wrogn, Virat Kohli shared his deep sense of wonder at witnessing Anushka Sharma embark on the journey of motherhood with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika. He recognized the extraordinary strength required to embrace the role of a mother, particularly highlighting Anushka's ability to gracefully navigate both her career and the demands of motherhood. Virat commended Anushka's resilience by mentioning, "She shot a whole film in between." He emphasized that observing your life partner transition into motherhood is a transformative experience that truly unveils the depth of a woman's strength.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and joyfully welcomed their daughter in January 2021.

