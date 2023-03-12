Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli as he scores first Test hundred after 2019; Says 'Playing through..'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals. Earlier today, Virat won everyone's hearts after he scored his first Test hundred since November 2019 on day four of the fourth Test against Australia. Soon after that, he was seen addressing the massive crowd and kissing his locket as he looked up at the sky. Netizens can't stop celebrating 'King Kohli's' achievement. Even Anushka Sharma was seen praising her hard-working husband. She took to social media and cheered for him.

Anushka Sharma praises her husband Virat Kohli

A while ago, Anushka took to her Instagram story and wrote a sweet note for Virat. She also said that he always manages to inspire her. Her note read, "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always" followed by a red heart emoji. Anushka is often seen celebrating Virat's victories. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka recently spoke about her and Virat's dinner time at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's house. Virushka and VicKat are neighbours. While speaking to Grazia India, Anushka revealed that Vicky and Katrina invited them for dinner. She even revealed that she and Virat have dinner by 6 pm and sleep at 9.30 pm. When Katrina invited them, she told her that they would leave early. The actress said, "So I said (to Katrina), for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks."

Work front

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina. Recently, she made a special appearance in Qala featuring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Fans were elated to see her in the film after a long time. Next, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress where she will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot the film after welcoming her daughter Vamika.

