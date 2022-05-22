Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat Kohli and team as Royal Challengers Bangalore enters IPL playoffs.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rarely leave a chance to cheer eahc other on in the public eye. As Virat's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the playoffs, Anushka was all there to cheer loud and clear for him and his team. Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka shared RCB's official post announcing their entry into the playoffs and seemingly chanted 'RCB RCB' just like many other fans.

Reposting RCB's official post, Anushka wrote, "To the playoffs...RCB..RCB..RCB," with multiple heart emojis. Meanwhile, her husband and skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a picture with teammates Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. He wrote, "Feels (heart emoji) @royalchallengersbangalore @fafdup @gmaxi_32." Anushka was quick to take note of Virat's enthusiasm, as she commented with a trophy and heart emoji.

With RCB now in the playoffs, the other three team include Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Check out Anushka's post for RCB below:

The first play-off and eliminator will be played in Kolkata on 24 and 26 May followed by the second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively. Aamir Khan is slated to release the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha at the IPL finals.

