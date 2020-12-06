Anushka Sharma congratulates her 'love' Virat Kohli and Indian team for beating Aus; Says 'Brilliant effort'

Anushka Sharma took to the Instagram story to congratulate her ‘love’ Indian skipper, husband Virat Kohli and the entire Indian cricket team for their historic T20I win against Australia.

Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team have won the T20I Series played between India VS Australia on Sunday. India has won the series by 6 wickets with 2 balls left. Twitter erupted with congratulatory messages for the Indian team for their great win in Australia. Bollywood actress has taken to the Instagram story to congratulate her ‘love’ Virat and the entire Indian cricket team for their win. She has shared a picture of the winning moment of Indian cricket team on her Instagram story.

In the picture, Virat Kohli is seen congratulating his fellow teammates for their win against Australia. Anushka, who is in Mumbai currently, shared the moment with the caption, “Series Win & brilliant team effort!1 Men in blue… Congratulations my love.” During IPL 2020, the actress has accompanied Virat for the series in UAE. The duo has shared several pictures from Dubai on their social media handles. Currently, Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child.

On August 27, the couple has announced the great news with their fans by posting a beautiful picture of them on social media. Since then the mommy-to-be has been sharing several pictures from her motherhood diaries. Recently, she has a cute throwback picture of her along with hubby Virat wherein the actress can be seen acing a tough yoga pose with the help of her husband.

“This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy," she said, while sharing the now-viral photo.

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma recalled how her parents couldn't afford her school dance outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×