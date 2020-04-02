Anushka Sharma cooks a traditional Ram Navami lunch as she shares photo and wishes fans on the occasion

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the traditional lunch she cooked on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In these trying times amid the lockdown, celebrities as well as netizens are exploring the kitchen and cooking up a storm more than ever. And today on the occasion of Ram Navami, wasn't behind. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the traditional lunch she cooked. For the unversed, a traditional Ram Navami consists of Halwa, Puri and Chana. And Anushka's lunch photo did complete justice as it indeed looked like a lip-smacking plate of food.

Ram Navami festival which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is celebrated on the 9th day of the first month Chaitra in the Hindu calendar. With the photo, Anushka also wished her fans as she wrote, 'Happy Ram Navami'.

Check out Anushka's Ram Navami wish below:

Doesn't that look quite yummy? The actress also held a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories soon after wishing her fans. Anushka asked her fans one thing they figureg about themselves during this lockdown apart from the mundane chores. The answers were many and quite interesting.

Apart from Anushka Sharma, the makers of RRR also took to Twitter to convey their wishes to their followers. "Wishing everyone a very Happy #RamNavami. May the divine grace of Lord Ram be with you all your life. Wish you happiness and peace," the wish read.

Wishing everyone a very Happy #RamNavami. May the divine grace of Lord Ram be with you all your life. Wish you happiness and peace. #जयश्रीराम pic.twitter.com/C4X93pCH0E — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 2, 2020

Credits :Instagram

