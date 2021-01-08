Anushka Sharma counts down days to her due date with Golgappe, coconut water and pizza

Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, recently took to her Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of her food cravings that she is satisfying ahead of her due date this month.

Mom to be is currently in a very happy space in her personal and professional life. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star, who is having her due this month, is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli and has been spending time at the home of late. Amid this, she also makes sure to keep her fan base posted about her day to day activities. From giving a sneak peek into her family time to dropping her stunning photos, Anushka keeps everyone posted. Needless to say, her post comes as a treat for her loyal fans.

Now, going by her latest social media posts, it looks like the talented actress is satisfying her pregnancy cravings as she is binging on her favourite pizza and pani puri. She took to her Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of it and shared photos of the same. Yesterday, she stepped out for a lunch date with Virat and ordered a pizza. Later on, she posted a photo of it on her gram stories and wrote, “Go big or go home” followed by a pizza emoji. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also shared a photo of enjoying coconut water and Golgappas at home. While holding coconut water in the hand, she wrote, “What a creation God.” Another photo that shows her relishing on Pani Puri was captioned as, “Go big or go home.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post:

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, Anushka Sharma had opened up about her food cravings. The popular magazine quoted her as saying, “I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months. So, when it ended, I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn’t last long either. So, no real cravings.”

