Anushka Sharma covers Vamika at airport with Virat Kohli; Hardik Pandya holds son Agastya with Natasa; WATCH

On Sunday, Team India left for Pune after the T20 series with England for the ODIs. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika and Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya were caught in the frame at the airport by fans. Their videos are going viral on social media.
Mumbai
It was a busy day at the Ahmedabad and Pune airport on Sunday as the Team India cricketers along with their wives and children headed to the latter for ODI series against England. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who had been keeping their newborn daughter Vamika away from media eyes, continued to protect the little one at the airport for fans who papped them. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic also fulfilled their parent duties at the airport and took care of baby Agastya. 

Videos of Anushka cradling Vamika in her arms and covering her face with a baby cloth to protect her from flashing lights and fan attention at the airport went viral on social media. Virat was seen looking over Anushka and his baby girl while he handles the luggage duty. On the other hand, Hardik strapped Agastya to his chest in a baby carrier belt and Natasa walked by his side. The cricketers and their families left for Pune for the next series. 

In another video, Anushka is seen holding Vamika while she waited for Virat to catch up to her. The videos have been taking over social media since yesterday and fans have been lauding how Virushka did not have an entourage with them to take care of their newborn. Even Shobha De put out a post on social media appreciating the new parents Anushka and Virat.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by & (@virushkaxbaby)

Natasa also shared an in flight photo of Hardik and Agastya napping and it was loved by fans. Just last week, Anushka and Virat celebrated 2 months of parenthood as their daughter Vamika turned 2 months old. They cut an adorable rainbow cake and also shared a cute photo of themselves on social media. 

Also Read|Anushka Sharma holds on to Vamika while Virat Kohli fulfills dad duties as they spotted at Pune airport; PICS

Credits :Virushka Baby InstagramPinkvilla

