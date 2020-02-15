Anushka Sharma curls up next to Virat Kohli in an endearing selfie and lights up the internet; See PHOTO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending quality time with each other in New Zealand amidst the tournament. On Saturday, captain Kohli dropped an endearing selfie on Instagram with wife Anushka and it’s too cute for words. Check it out.

Off late, Virat Kohli and have been spending time in New Zealand amidst the Team India’s series against the Kiwis. While photos of the two have been shared by several fan clubs, the two didn’t drop a glimpse of their New Zealand trip until today. On Saturday, Virat took to social media to share a photo with his gorgeous wife Anushka and it’s bound to leave you gushing over the two. Anushka and Virat’s photo with Mohommad Shami was shared a day back by a fan club that went viral.

However, on the weekend, Team India’s captain took to Instagram to drop a cute selfie with Anushka. In the photo, Kohli can be seen clad in a black tee while Zero star Anushka can be seen opting for a casual look in white and black. The adorable duo smiled as they clicked a selfie and Virat shared it on social media with a heart eyes emoticon. Well, surely Team India’s skipper and Anushka are making the most of their time together before they return to India.

Meanwhile, Anushka also has been sharing glimpses from the countryside of New Zealand as she enjoys her time with Virat. However, the adorable selfie shared by Virat is surely going to make the internet go all gaga over the adorable duo. On the work front, Virat and Team India recently lost the One Day International series against New Zealand after winning the T20 series against them. Anushka, on the other hand, has been away from the silver screen since her last film Zero. However, rumours of her doing a biopic on Jhulan Goswami’s life surfaced on social media. But the actress herself hasn’t announced her next film.

