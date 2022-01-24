Anushka Sharma on daughter Vamika's stadium photos going viral: Caught off guard, our request remains the same

Anushka Sharma has issued a statement a few hours after her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's photos went viral on social media. The incident took place at the India-South Africa match when the camera person panned the camera towards Anushka and Vamika celebrating Virat's on field performance.

The photos and videos quickly went viral on social media and were widely shared by fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram. Anushka and Virat have kept Vamika's identity closely guarded ever since she was born in January 2021. The actress issued a statement as the photos made its way to the Internet.

It reads: "Hi guys! We realise that or daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you! (sic)."

