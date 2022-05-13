Anushka Sharma deals with the hot weather as she trains for Chakda Xpress; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Ever since she announced her comeback to Bollywood with Chakda Xpress fans have been jumping with joy. Well, the actress has been training hard to portray the character of cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the silver screen. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of her training sessions and today too she shared a boomerang video of her dealing with the hot weather.

In the picture, we can see Anushka Sharma clad in a white tee shirt that she has paired with black track pants. The actress has tied her hair in a single ponytail. She has clicked a selfie as she sits on the ground under the hot sun. In her boomerang, we can see a glimpse of the cricket ground behind her. Sharing this picture Anushka wrote, “Not at all hot”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka recently celebrated her birthday on the first of May. On the special occasion, Virat took to Instagram and posted a couple of adorable pictures with her. He also penned down a sweet note that read, “Thank god you were born (red heart emoji). I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out (red heart emoji). Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around (smiling emoji) @anushkasharma.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up to feature in a film after four years. She will soon be seen playing the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film based on her story titled Chakda Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

