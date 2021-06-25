Anushka Sharma debuts new look to beat hair fall post Vamika’s birth; Thanks Sonam Kapoor for special gesture

On Friday, Anushka Sharma, who is in the UK with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika took to Instagram to share photos of her new hairdo. The actress thanked Sonam Kapoor for a special gesture while spending time in London.

Actress has begun her Friday with a makeover in London and shared photos featuring her new hairdo. The actress also expressed how much she was loving her new hairstyle post the hair fall she has been experiencing after her baby girl Vamika's birth. Not just this, Anushka also went on to thank , who is in the UK, for a special gesture that she did for the Pari actress. Anushka is currently in the UK with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more .Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us." Along with her note, Anushka shared three photos while sitting in the backseat of her car and posing for selfies. In the photos, she is seen clad in a tan brown jacket with a white tee. She accessorised her look with lots of neckpieces. Anushka is seen flaunting her no makeup glow post the hair makeover.

While we wait for Sonam to react to Anushka's new hairdo, her fans have already began going gaga over it. As soon as Anushka shared her look, fans began reacting to it. Many loved her new hairstyle that was shorter than her previous one. A fan wrote, "You’re glowing as always Vahiniiii." Another fan called her "Adorable." Another fan wrote, "Absolutely amazing."

Meanwhile, Anushka had been sharing updates from South Hampton during the India Vs New Zealand World Test Championship Finale match that took place between June 19 and June 23. The actress had shared several photos while spending time at the Ageas Bowl stadium and left netizens in awe of her post pregnancy glow.

