Anushka Sharma decks up in ethnic; cheers for Virat Kohli in India vs Netherlands World Cup match on Diwali

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reveling in their distinctive Diwali festivities in Bengaluru today. As Team India engages in a riveting match against the Netherlands in the World Cup, Anushka, being the ever-supportive partner, graced the stands to bolster her husband and the team. Bedecked in festive attire, she radiated the celebratory spirit, and was seen passionately cheering in the vibrant stadium.

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli in India’s World Cup match on Diwali

On November 12th, Anushka Sharma graced the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Team India contested the last league match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Her presence was a vision of elegance, clad in a captivating gray ethnic suit complemented by matching jhumkas. With minimalistic makeup enhancing her natural charm, she wore her hair gracefully open, adorned by a small bindi.

In the fervor of the game, Anushka passionately cheered and applauded Virat Kohli's exquisite shots against the Netherlands, celebrating his well-deserved half-century. However, as Virat departed the field after scoring 51 runs, Anushka couldn't conceal a playfully disappointed reaction.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Diwali celebrations with Team India

The couple came together last night, joining the entire cricket team to celebrate the festival of lights. Virat, donned in a stylish green kurta, exuded charm, while Anushka radiated beauty in a pink suit paired with a vibrant purple dupatta. The internet buzzed with a heartwarming video capturing their joyous moments during the festivities.

Not only did they strike poses with fellow players and their families for a group picture, but they also extended warm Diwali wishes to their fans, spreading the festive cheer far and wide.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embarked on their marital journey in 2017, and in 2021, they joyously welcomed their first bundle of joy, daughter Vamika.

Professionally, Anushka is set to captivate audiences with her upcoming project, Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Meanwhile, Virat is gearing up for the high-stakes World Cup semi-finals on November 15, where Team India will face off against New Zealand in a thrilling showdown.

