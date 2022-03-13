Anushka Sharma is 'deewani' about good light and proves it with her latest photos.

When Anushka Sharma is not in front of the camera or working, the actress often finds time to indulge in some creative photoshoots just for herself. Her pictures from when she's travelling abroad are also proof enough. On Sunday, Anushka revealed what she loves and is crazy about when it comes to getting the perfect shot.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos in a green-knit sweater which she layered over a white tee. Flaunting her short hair and on point makeup, Anushka revealed she loves good lighting. Sharing sunkissed photos, the actress captioned her photos, "Main गुड लाइट ki deewani hoon."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's latest post below:

On the work front, Anushka will be making her comeback with Jhulan Goswami's biopic. The film has been titled Chakda Xpress and will see the actress in the lead role as a fast-paced bowler. Anushka has already started prepping for the film.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma calls Jhulan Goswami 'champion' as she creates history in Women's World Cup 2022