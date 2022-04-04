Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza react to Mallika Dua's emotional video remembering her late parents

Anushka Sharma has reacted to comedian Mallika Dua’s emotional video remembering her late parents. The comedian in a heartwarming video recalled her late parents, Vinod and Chinna Dua's love story. She was heard saying, "Papa ji, a two-time BA fail, Doordarshan's bekhauf (fearless) anchor from the refugee colonies of Delhi and mummy aunty, a painstakingly simple, meticulous, Tamilian Doctor from Lady Irwin college who never even had a male friend. These two met and got married within 15 days, eloped of course but not from papa ji's side because woh toh kisi ke baap se nahi darte hain na."

Mallika further added, "They got married and lived together happily ever after, with a brief six-month gap between their respective journeys to heaven. She in June and he in December. Makes sense, for they were as different as summer and winter. One was incapable of existing without the other." Resharing Mallika's video, Anushka wrote, "Yes, they are within you. This is so beautiful @mallikadua." Even Dia Mirza reshared it and wrote, “Thank you @mallikadua for sharing this. Ekta Kapoor and many others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look:

Mallika's mother Dr. Padmavati Dua passed away in June 2021 during the second wave of COVID-19 and her father, well-known journalist Vinod Dua died in December 2021 due to similar Covid-related complications. Mallika had shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s demise on social media. She had written, “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall".

