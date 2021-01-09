From Anushka Sharma for Dil Dhadakne Do co star Farhan Akhtar, a birthday wish filled with love & luck

Farhan Akhtar, the talented actor, director, producer & singer, is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, Anushka Sharma sent him a sweet birthday wish that will leave the internet impressed.

The talented and renowned actor, producer, director and singer, Farhan Akhtar has turned a year older today. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star has already carved a niche for himself in the industry and shares a great bond with many stars. Hence, wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. , who has shared screen space with Farhan in Dil Dhadakne Do, also sent her love and good wishes to the actor on his special day. The Pari star wished Farhan on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka penned a sweet note to the birthday boy and also shared a still from the film. The film that had released back in 2015 featured Anushka, Farhan, and in important roles. Sharing the photo, Anushka sent all the luck and love to Farhan on his special day. Farhan was quick to respond to the soon-to-be-mom on his Instagram story and thanked her for the wishes.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday! Wishing you lots of love and luck." Farhan also was all hearts for Anushka and her wish.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wish:

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be mom is counting days to her due date at home with her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli. A couple of times, the two have been snapped while heading out in the city to the clinic. Recently, they even enjoyed a lunch date together. Anushka has been sharing photos of the dishes she has been relishing amid her pregnancy. From Panipuri to Pizza, the actress is making the most of her time ahead of her due date.

On the other hand, birthday boy Farhan Akhtar has been receiving love from fans and colleagues in Bollywood. The actor will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's films, Toofan with Mrunal Thakur.

