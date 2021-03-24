Anushka Sharma & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri clocks 4 years; Actress shares unseen PICS

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh’s film Phillauri has completed four years today. Actress shared some pictures with her fans to celebrate the day.

Bollywood actress is currently in Pune with her hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She is currently enjoying the best phase of her life and is also on a maternity break. Today, the actress took a trip down a memory lane as her film Phillauri has completed four years. Her production venture Phillauri which also stars Diljit Dosanjh was released on this day. And to make this day more special, the actress has shared some unseen pictures from the film.

The actress shared a series of pictures from the film. In the pictures, Anushka is seen donned in a desi avatar. Diljit Dosanjh is also spotted in the picture. The film story is about Kanan aka Suraj Sharma helping Shashi aka Anushka Sharma to reconcile with her old-age lover (Diljit Dosanjh). Considering it as a solo Anushka film, Phillauri performed well at the box office. The film had seen the first time collaboration between Anushka and Diljit. The pair was loved by the audience.

In the past interview, Anushka had opened up on her expectation with her film. She had said, "The best, obviously. Whenever you give your best in the film you always want it to be a huge success. I think it's a special film. It's a complete family entertainer and kids can watch it with their family. We are playing with different elements like ghosts, recreating a character, and creating a completely fictional character and you have not seen a ghost-like this ever. It's exciting to see that people are excited to see all this. We were a little nervous when the trailer came out."

Meanwhile, on March 11, 2021, Anushka and Virat celebrated 2 months of parenthood together. While Anushka shared a photo of the rainbow cake they had cut as their daughter Vamika turned 2 months old, Virat had shared the most adorable photo with Anushka that left fans gushing over these two stars.

