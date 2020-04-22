Anushka Sharma dishes out tips to stay healthy during the lockdown: Virat Kohli and me don’t believe in diets

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending time amid Coronavirus lockdown. In a recent chat, Anushka revealed her and Virat’s tips to stay healthy amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

For , the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown hasn’t impacted her diet and health regime. Virat Kohli and Anushka are maintaining a routine every single day which is keeping them on track to have a healthy lifestyle and they are being focussed on boosting their immunity. While the couple has been extremely active on social media, fans of the two wanted to know if they are maintaining a healthy routine amid lockdown. Anushka shared her tips to be health positive amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

”We, honestly, are not doing anything different from what we normally do. I think Virat and me are people who don’t believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that,“ revealed Anushka. Anushka mentions that they always keep their body alkaline to boost immunity. The Zero star says, “There are certain things we don’t eat because they are not good for you, we try to eat food which is alkaline so it’s kind of easy on the stomach and keeps you healthy because if your body is alkaline your immunity is good and that’s something that we have always followed.”

The Pari actress adds, “I think all of us are trying to do whatever we can to boost our immunity. We have been having a lot of haldi, haldi in the morning when we wake up, we are having haldi ginger and Kali mirch ka chai (tea) and we are trying to drink a lot of water - sometimes we forget but we try to drink a lot of water.”

Anushka maintains that having a routine to a day is extremely important and being mobile is key. “Just working out, more than anything else, it’s giving me a routine, it’s giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like ok I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout,” she says.

The gorgeous star advises, “When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself. So, we are trying to do that because there is obviously a lot of time in hand and we are just trying to do things which will just keep us physically feeling good, immunity high and also mentally feeling better.”

Amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been posting regular updates on social media. The couple also pledged their support to PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for COVID 19. Anushka also has been raising awareness among fans about Coronavirus. She also took the Safe Hands Challenge and showed everyone the right way to wash hands.

