Anushka Sharma displays her various moods in sunkissed selfies from Uttarakhand vacay

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been having a gala time in Uttarakhand. The actress was spotted with Virat Kohli recently at Mumbai airport as they headed for a vacation. Later, several pictures of the actress along with her husband and daughter Vamika posing with fans in Uttarakhand has been going viral, and now, the PK star herself shared a couple of pictures of her looking beautiful. Anushka Sharma shares a selfie from a recent vacation

In the pictures which Anushka Sharma shared, the actress looks gorgeous in sunkissed selfies. In the first picture, we can see her in a white tee. She has left her hair open and sports a no-makeup look. She has a cute smile on her face and glows under the sun. In the next picture, we can see her wearing a sweater and yet again sporting a cute smile on her face. Sharing these images, Anushka just posted an emoji. Check out Anushka Sharma’s post:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose in Uttarakhand A fan page with the name Gdnarbhakshi posted several pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from Uttarakhand. In the first picture, we can see Virat dressed in an all-black tracksuit. He wore a black hoodie over black tracks, a black beanie, and black socks. He posed with several fans who stood beside him. In the next picture, we can see Virat posing with his wife Anushka Sharma, who too was dressed in a lot of layers to beat the winter. She wore a black overcoat, a white colored beanie, and a muffler. Both of them had smiles on their faces as they posed with their fans.

Anushka Sharma’s work front Post welcoming their daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma is all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress. The actress will bring to life the role of an Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the big screen. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

