Anushka Sharma doles out major Monday motivation as she does heavy duty weightlifting; Watch video

was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero and post that, Anushka hasn’t announced her next film. However, thanks to social media, this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil actress keeps sharing her candid photos and loved up pictures with beau Virat Kohli and in the latest, Anushka who is currently traveling with hubby Virat Kohli, shared a video wherein she is seen doing some heavy duty workout.

In the said video, Anushka Sharma is seen lifting weights and she is seen wearing olive green jeggings and white top, and as always, she looks gorgeous. Well, we are sure that if you have a husband like Virat Kohli, then you will remain inspired all the time. Of late, fan clubs have been sharing photos of Anushka Sharma and the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami from a ground and going by the photos it seems that Anushka has given a nod to an upcoming biopic, which will be based on the cricketer's life. In the photos, Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting an old team India jersey.

As per reports, it is being said that Anushka has shot for the teaser of the biopic and the film is tentatively titled Chakdaha Express, which is in reference to Jhulan's native city in West Bengal. Also, reports suggest that the film will be helmed by Prosit Joy who directed Pari (2018).

Credits :Instagram

