Anushka Sharma dons new hairdo post gracing Virat Kohli's recent match; fans gush over Vamika, Akaay's 'pretty' mom

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her second child, Akaay, this year, returned to India quite recently with her newborn and elder kid, Vamika. The actress has been spotted at her husband Virat Kohli’s cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

After gracing an extremely important match for Virat’s team, Anushka has now debuted her new look, donning a fresh hairdo. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her beauty.

Anushka Sharma flaunts a new haircut in fresh PICS

A hair stylist recently shared new pictures of Anushka Sharma on Instagram after giving her a haircut. In the photos, Anushka, wearing a green t-shirt, is seen smiling wide with her hair open.

The caption of the post read, “Had the honor of styling the gorgeous @anushkasharma!” accompanied by a star and a scissors emoji.

Fan reactions to Anushka Sharma’s new hairdo

Fans flooded the comments with compliments for Anushka. One person said, "This pretty face with a pretty smile, additional to that glowing skin and shiny eyes. Anushka Sharma is a pretty, pretty woman," while another wrote, "She looking so cute."

Many others showered love on the actress with red hearts and fire emojis.

Anushka Sharma poses with Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil during RCB’s match

Anushka Sharma attended the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings on May 18. She was present in the stands at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium throughout this high-stakes match. Anushka was seen constantly cheering for Virat and the rest of the RCB players.

Amidst the match, a picture of Anushka with Smriti Mandhana, RCB’s captain in the Women's Premier League, emerged on the internet. Cricketer Shreyanka Patil also shared photos with Virat Kohli and Anushka after RCB secured a victory in the game. Anushka was absolutely glowing in the snaps, wearing a cute black dress.

For the uninitiated, Anushka and Virat announced the birth of their baby boy, Akaay, in February. They received heartfelt wishes from the film industry in the comments section of their Instagram post. Virushka’s daughter, Vamika, was born in January 2021.

