Anushka Sharma drives away midweek blues with an intense workout and her post exercise glow is unmissable; PIC

Anushka Sharma has been synonymous to hard work and dedication and she has proved it time and again. Be it about getting into the skin of the character, experimenting with the role or presenting something new to the table every time she hits the big screen, Anushka has a knack for grabbing attention for her dedication towards her work. And while the actress has been on a break from acting for a while now, she is busy getting back into shape these days and is often seen sweating out in the gym.

In fact, Anushka, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing her post workout selfies. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has once again made the headlines as she took the social media by a storm with yet another post workout selfie. In the pic, Anushka was seen lying on a yoga mat and was dressed in a grey coloured tank top with black borders. She had her tresses open and appeared to be breathing heavily post an intense workout session. While Anushka drove away the midweek blues and dropped major fitness goals, her post workout glow is unmissable in the selfie.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who has been on a break post the debacle of her 2018 release Zero, is all set to make a comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will have Anushka playing the renowned cricketer’s role. Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

