Anushka Sharma drops an unseen pic with Vamika on her 2nd birthday; Virat Kohli, Triptii Dimri REACT

Actress Anushka Sharma , who is quite active on social media, has shared an adorable picture with her baby girl Vamika on Instagram. Anushka and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika is celebrating her 2nd birthday today. On this special occasion, the actress dropped an unseen picture with her. Fans are always curious to see Vamika's pictures. The couple often avoids putting her pictures on social media. They don't even step out with her in the city to avoid the paparazzi.

In the picture, Anushka is seen holding little Vamika in her arms. The birthday girl is seen planting sloppy kisses on her mommy's face while Anushka is seen enjoying the moment. The mother-daughter duo is seen sporting winter outfits. It looks like the picture is from one of their vacays. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Virat Kohli dropped red heart emojis for his ladies. Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her first baby, wrote, "God bless." Dhanashree Verma and Sakshi Singh dropped red heart emojis. Neeti Mohan commented, "Happy 2nd birthday Vamika. lots of love and blessings." Her brother Karnesh Ssharma dropped heart and evil-eye emojis. His ladylove Triptii Dimri was also all hearts for Anushka's picture. Fans too were seen wishing the star kid on her 2nd birthday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Dubai vacay with Vamika

Recently, Virat took to his handle and gave a glimpse of his Dubai vacay with Anushka and Vamika. He shared a picture of the trio enjoying by the beach. The power couple was seen holding Vamika's hands as they walked on the beach while enjoying the beautiful sunset. Along with the picture, Virat penned a heartwarming note in Punjabi. The post read, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan."