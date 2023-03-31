Anushka Sharma drops fun candid pics with Virat Kohli from Dior show; Fans say 'Kya mast jodi hai'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they get clicked together or share posts on social media, their pictures go viral on the Internet in no time. A while ago, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a bunch of candid pictures with Virat from the Dior Fall 2023 show. The event was held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, last night. The gorgeous duo made a starry appearance at the event along with other celebs.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look all things adorable

For the grand event, Anushka looked stylish in a yellow outfit while Virat looked dapper in a suit. They complemented each other well. In the pictures, Anushka is seen flaunting her goofy side for the camera. In one of the monochrome pictures, Anushka has wrapped her arms around Virat's neck as they pose for the camera. The candid moment is all things love. Another picture shows Anushka dishing out pout goals while her team is busy styling her. She shared the pictures with pinched fingers emoji. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Virat dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Gorgeous." Even their fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "OMGG THE SERVE." Another fan commented, "I mean wow..." One of the comments also read, "Ayeee Kya Mast Jodi Hai Re."

Last night, Anushka shared pictures with Virat from their photoshoot and the couple dished out major couple goals. In the pictures, they looked like a dream together. Anushka wrote, "You!" in her caption while sharing the pictures. Virat, a doting husband, was all heart.

Work front

Anushka is all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress this year. She will play the role of Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot. The film will release on Netflix soon.

